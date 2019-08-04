(Well, OK, I did -- once or twice.)

However, almost every time I try to load flight parameters I've saved (FLT files) -- CTD! Doesn't matter if it's a flight saved en route, or a takeoff.

I am getting fewer CTDs for other reasons than I did a while back, so there's improvement going on. But if you can't save a flight, the sim is of limited utility to those of us unable to strap in for many hours without eating or sleeping. (No copilot!) Plus, wouldn't it be nice to save a takeoff in specified conditions and know you can go back to that situation some other time?

We've been in this for going on 4 months. I have found other posts agreeing that this is a bug. Do the developers listen to us on these forums? Patience wearing thin.

Mac6727