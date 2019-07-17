Thread: FS2020 Machine

The answer to your question requires a lot more information. What screen resolution do you plan to run, and do you plan to upgrade in the future? It isn't terribly difficult to run the program well at 1980x1080p at medium and high settings. An I5-8600K and a GTX 1660 super will suffice. If you might upgrade to a 1440 monitor, then I would go with an RTX 2070super or better for the graphics card. Ultra settings at 1080p can be obtained with an RTX 2060super. If you run Ultra and 1440 then you probably need an RTX 2080super (very expensive). If you plan to run 4K, then Tom's Hardware advice applies, as 4K is very demanding. You can run it with super expensive hardware, but it will still be at fps that may not satisfy everyone. I tend to run Intel/Nvidia. There are AMD products that will run the program well, particularly at 1440 or less. At 1080p a Ryzen 7 3700X or better should be fine combined with a 5600XT or better.
The program will benefit from faster memory, I would get at least 16 gb of 2800 ddr4 or better, up to 3200 (32gb is better). The program will generate a lot of heat, so you really need a well cooled case and a good cooler. If you go with one of the better video cards, you will need a very robust power supply. For that reason, most pre-built systems are not the best choice, they typically use a cheap less stable PSU.
Last edited by plainsman; Today at 01:23 AM.
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
Bookmarks