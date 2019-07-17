Thread: FS2020 Machine

Results 1 to 2 of 2

  Yesterday, 10:17 PM
    dnimigon
    Apr 2010
    So it may already be on the forum here but I am looking at buying a machine that will run this new sim properly. I am used to flight sim and have all of them from the original. Need a new machine though as my old one is outdated. I live in Canada and not buying from the US as shipping etc. I've looked at Staples and Best Buy. I'm not that familiar with all the specs as they boggle my brain. The staff at the 2 stores seem to talk like they know they're stuff but when i got home and then went online and found tomshardware.com and read what he had to say it makes me wonder did the staff have any idea. They all said oh yes this machine will be fine for that sim but Tom says different. Prices varied from $1000 to $1700. I don't mind spending the money if its warranted but just don't want to spend a lot when its not needed. But I don't want to buy a $1000 machine that the sales girl said would be fine and is above the requirements that Microsoft recommends. (I printed a copy to take to them) to find out later its not enough machine. Tom says there's not a machine capable yet to handle full sim. He's saying maybe next year. He also says there's no game out there that requires more power than the new MS 2020 If you gurus could direct me on a decision here. I know there are some of you who are right on top of things tech wise. That's why I thought I'd post my help me here. You guys if you could look at the machines they have and tell me the better one. Not interested in having one built. I'm not expecting miracles from a machine as I know there are limit to everything, just a machine that one of these guys have that works good for this sim. Hoping you can direct me.
  Today, 01:16 AM
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    Nov 2006
    East Texas, USA.
    The answer to your question requires a lot more information. What screen resolution do you plan to run, and do you plan to upgrade in the future? It isn't terribly difficult to run the program well at 1980x1080p at medium and high settings. An I5-8600K and a GTX 1660 super will suffice. If you might upgrade to a 1440 monitor, then I would go with an RTX 2070super or better for the graphics card. Ultra settings at 1080p can be obtained with an RTX 2060super. If you run Ultra and 1440 then you probably need an RTX 2080super (very expensive). If you plan to run 4K, then Tom's Hardware advice applies, as 4K is very demanding. You can run it with super expensive hardware, but it will still be at fps that may not satisfy everyone. I tend to run Intel/Nvidia. There are AMD products that will run the program well, particularly at 1440 or less. At 1080p a Ryzen 7 3700X or better should be fine combined with a 5600XT or better.
    The program will benefit from faster memory, I would get at least 16 gb of 2800 ddr4 or better, up to 3200 (32gb is better). The program will generate a lot of heat, so you really need a well cooled case and a good cooler. If you go with one of the better video cards, you will need a very robust power supply. For that reason, most pre-built systems are not the best choice, they typically use a cheap less stable PSU.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
