Thread: Flightplan tool?

    Stewie
    Flightplan tool?

    Is there a tool that can show me all of the airlines for a specific airport that I have flight plans for? I'm trying to make sure I have gates coded for each airline. Thanks!
    ztxz
    

    FLightaware should show all arrivals, departures and gate info.

    https://flightaware.com/
