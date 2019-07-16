Thread: Flight Sim PC For Sale

Hello fellow flight simmers. I have recently enhanced my flight simulation hardware to include two 4k monitors and a third touchscreen monitor for the overhead panel. I have decided to upgrade my PC and wondering if anyone is interested in purchasing my previous flight sim PC? Details are as follows:
Software: Windows 7 64-bit professional, P3D v4.5.14.34698 (academic liscense), FSX Deluxe Edition (2CDs) and Acceleration Expansion Pack (3rd CD) fully installed and with product keys, and FSUIPC6
Hardware: Intel Skylake (Socket 1151 LGA) i7-6700K mildly overclocked to 4.4GHz (native 4Ghz), ASRock Z170 Extreme4 Mboard, two 4096 Mbyte DDR4 1066 MHz DIMMS, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980Ti mfg: EVGA, 240GB PNY SATA-III solid state drive (with a second SanDisk 240GB SSD cloned spare, kept in cold standby, e.g. installed but no power or data cable connected. Note, it was cloned before the P3D install), Corsair Obsidian Series 750D full tower case with clear side panels, Seasonic 860 Watt modular power supply. I keep processor fan from full RPM as there is a slight vibration on the oversized cooling heat sync. All chassis fans are large form factor (I recall 120mm) so the machine is pretty quiet under operation. I will consider best offers for the machine or if no takers I will part it out on a PC parts forum. If there is a buyer for the machine the FSX, P3D, and FSUIPC liscense will convey and I will purchase new liscenses for my new flight sim machine (I will no longer be using FSX, only P3D and FSUIPC). Asking $300, Shipping costs will be the responsibility of the purchaser (shipping from MD, USA).
Art (AKA- LJ45man)
