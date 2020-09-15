Thread: msfs

Why not simply install the latest nvidia drivers... or have you tried that?
To reinstall flight sim.. assuming you bought it from the MS Store...
download the STANDARD flight sim
download digital ownership
launch flight sim… telling it where to install main core after few mins
when eventually installed… go into content manager & select all items.
Everything should be installed after long wait. (inc deluxe or premium depending on which version you bought)
If you bought from Steam it’ll be different but I can’t help with that method.
By the way.. it’s often a good idea to have a brief description of your post as the title, not MSFS (as every post here is about msfs) makes it a bit easier to find later.
