Thread: msfs

  Today, 03:59 PM #1
    Doods
    Doods
    Default msfs

    Ouestion having a lot of trouble with the nvidia control not opening. I'm going to have to format how do i find where to install msfs again
  Today, 04:30 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Default

    Why not simply install the latest nvidia drivers... or have you tried that?

    To reinstall flight sim.. assuming you bought it from the MS Store...
    download the STANDARD flight sim
    download digital ownership
    launch flight sim… telling it where to install main core after few mins
    when eventually installed… go into content manager & select all items.
    Everything should be installed after long wait. (inc deluxe or premium depending on which version you bought)

    If you bought from Steam it’ll be different but I can’t help with that method.

    By the way.. it’s often a good idea to have a brief description of your post as the title, not MSFS (as every post here is about msfs) makes it a bit easier to find later.

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
  Today, 04:38 PM #3
    Doods
    Doods
    Default

    Sorry about that nvidia drivers are updated downloaded today 460.79-desktop series panel is there but won't open
  Today, 04:43 PM #4
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Default

    Another thought... when you installed the drivers did you click “clean installation”? (There a box you can tick) it might be easier than reinstalling flight sim. Certainly quicker.
    Also reinstalling flight sim won’t put your nvidia panel back, unless you were going to reinstall Windows etc too

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
