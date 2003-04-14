Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Elevator trim - AGAIN

    ac103010
    Elevator trim - AGAIN

    Hi everyone.

    Despite all the good advice I received when my aircraft were diving the problem I now have is that virtually all my aircraft elevator trim has a mind of it's own. As I said in some of my previous messages, with the trim set at zero, during the takeoff roll it moves up to around 13.5 deg and there seems nothing I can do to get it back down. Of course, the aircraft pitches up before stalling. I've read other forums and the advice is to check the A/P isn't on, that the trim is zeroed by Numpad 5, etc, etc, but nothing stops it. Seems like the problem is not uncommon. Some have suggested joystick problems and even FSUIPC, but all of these have been trashed.

    Some, somewhere, MUST have the answer, because, at the moment, I can't get an aircraft off the ground.

    Allan
    ac103010
    #2

    Hello again.

    Joy and jubilation. Belay the previous post, I think I've solved my problem. Haven't yet done any exaustive checks but I've had 2 uneventfull takeoffs.

    I found that I had a button on my joystick assigned to elevator trim, which I thought I'd deleted previously. But the problem was in the way I grip my stick. I just managed to touch that button most of the time, but not always, which would account for the fact that I had the occasional good takeoff, but then couldn't repeat it.

    Anyway, I still learned a lot from all your previous inputs, so thank you.

    Allan
