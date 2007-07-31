Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Iris Simulations T6A Texan ii FS9

  1. Today, 11:38 AM #1
    Rescue 936's Avatar
    Rescue 936
    Rescue 936 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    19

    Default Iris Simulations T6A Texan ii FS9

    Does anyone have this? I understand it was released as freeware (as per many threads) for fs9 and FSX but can only find the FSX P3D one, plenty of repaints around.

    Any help appreciated.
    H Jones
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:32 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,070

    Default

    https://arielcreation.blogspot.com/2...raft-pack.html

    I tried the download tab but it said my Google Chrome could not open it.

    The Fs2004 T-6 Texan II was on that list.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:56 PM #3
    Rescue 936's Avatar
    Rescue 936
    Rescue 936 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    19

    Default

    Same for me, thats a shame.
    H Jones
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Iris Simulations T6A Texan ii
    By Rescue 936 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-24-2020, 01:27 PM
  2. Iris T-6A Texan II Beta - Virtual Cockpit
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 09-28-2007, 12:34 AM
  3. Iris T-6A Texan II Beta - First Test Flight
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 09-25-2007, 09:19 PM
  4. It's Official - I am A Beta Tester For The Iris T-6A Texan II
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 09-21-2007, 10:37 PM
  5. Alpha Testing The Upcoming Iris T-6 Texan II
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 07-31-2007, 05:25 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules