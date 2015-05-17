Hi all I know there's hundreds if not thousands of threads across the various sites about CFG tweaking but I just wanted to try and clarify a few things for myself as I'm seeing so many differing opinions and answers..
I know FSX was designed to use just a single core for the bulk and then spread some scenery loading to the other physical cores. However I have noticed that many posts say that FSX should primarily be using Physical Core 1 for the bulk work but I have noticed that mine does not. Mine runs mainly through physical Core 4 or Core 6 as I have Hyperthreading enabled on my system. I'm assuming this does not matter but just wanted to check.
The second is about FSX' ability to use Hyperthreading. once again many threads with many differing opinions. I have the common
[JOBSCHEDULER]
AffinityMask=3903
Within my CFG file if I'm not mistaken this mask should stop FSX from using Physical Core 4 but allow it to use the other 5 physical cores and there Non-Physical HT counterparts if FSX can:
Even with this mask FSX still uses physical Core 4 is that supposed to happen ? Probably nothing wrong here as FSX runs just fine and I am able to get a smooth 38-40FPS using this mask but just seemed odd that no matter what I do it still uses Core 4 for the bulk but I can see it spreading some of workload out evenly to all other cores inclining the Non-physical HT cores.
Is anyone able to clarify any of these for me please ? like I said I'm not getting any issues in game just wasn't sure what to believe as there so many opinions out there.
Thanks !
