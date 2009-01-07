After my self-imposed leave from FS for a little while (journeyed into FSX, then Windows 10 killed all my FS9 works), I decided FS9 is Home.

After attempting to tweak my sceneries, I now have one, only one problem - I am completely unable to see any jetways for the KMSF 2013 scenery. They were there when I first installed KMSF. After adding other sceneries and using the standard EZ and Rwy12 and DIY and FS9 jetway tools, no luck. After uninstalling and reinstalling and deleting and adding to the Scenery Library and closing and reopening FS9, still nothing. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

BTW: All my other sceneries are in perfect operating order, including jetways.

Steve