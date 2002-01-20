Rating the graphics cards. If you could find one of the newest how would it rate?
In further adventures my new computer came yesterday but to my old address. I had updated the address and marked it as the one to ship it to it never occurred to me to completely erase the old one. Lesson learned. Now it is being shipped back to Newegg and will then be re-shipped to me. Only now New-egg has a shipping back log because they didn't book enough space with UPS. No telling when it will arrive.
The new box has a 3070 card.
Here is a test of various cards and in 1080 ultra I'm happy to find that my new card should hold up well. I though some of you might be interested. Remember it's only one test.
https://www.guru3d.com/articles-page...review,20.html
Liquid cooled, Intel i7-10700K, NVIDIA 3070, G.Skill Ram 16GB, 1TB M.2 NVME. Z490 MB Loads of Christmas lights.
