Thread: Crash to desktop

Well, I guess I am going to the side of disheartened. Last three updates have resulted in 6 different incomplete flights in a row resulting in crash to desktop, with the latest one only 13 minutes in a tbm930 vfr flight from tampa to atlanta during climb. I am running with no mods and nothing in the community folder. I always reboot the computer after an update. It is to bad because the sim is really nice, when you can land somewhere. Hopefully they will get their act together soon.
Oh, just for reference, I have completed over 50 similar flights before the updates...so it isn't my computer...
