Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Crash to desktop

  1. Today, 05:15 PM #1
    beb1958
    beb1958 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2010
    Posts
    15

    Default Crash to desktop

    Well, I guess I am going to the side of disheartened. Last three updates have resulted in 6 different incomplete flights in a row resulting in crash to desktop, with the latest one only 13 minutes in a tbm930 vfr flight from tampa to atlanta during climb. I am running with no mods and nothing in the community folder. I always reboot the computer after an update. It is to bad because the sim is really nice, when you can land somewhere. Hopefully they will get their act together soon.
    Oh, just for reference, I have completed over 50 similar flights before the updates...so it isn't my computer...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:55 PM #2
    jlbelard
    jlbelard is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 1996
    Location
    Rockville MD
    Posts
    33

    Default

    Is by any chance the Developer Mode on? It seems FS2020 becomes very unstable if you leave it on when it is not needed. Now that I put DM off once I used it to either switch planes or location, or check frame rates, I have no CTD
    Just a thought

    J-Louis
    J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
    Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
    512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:07 PM #3
    beb1958
    beb1958 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2010
    Posts
    15

    Default

    No, I have never gone in the developer mode. I just basically fly the TBM930 around Florida and Georgia. Tried the scenic flight, but it CTD over New Jersey....Usually just fly vfr and with gpa autopilot, landings varied between RNAV and ILS....Last ILS into St Augustine had me perfectly lined up on the taxi way...maybe a Harrison Ford simulator...lol
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:07 PM #4
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is offline Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    967

    Default

    Can you describe all the controllers you use. I think some controllers may have been mapped in the updates that were not before. If you now have several devices that you had mapped, they may now be in conflict??
    Last edited by plainsman; Today at 06:10 PM.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:11 PM #5
    beb1958
    beb1958 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2010
    Posts
    15

    Default

    logitech 3d pro...same one from day one...and a mouse...no other gadgets
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Crash, Crash, Crash
    By medicus2404 in forum DreamFleet 727 Support Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 07-21-2005, 04:38 AM
  2. Crash on load flight AND crash to desktop?
    By BickBz in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 01-12-2004, 03:59 PM
  3. PSS A320 Window98SE crash to desktop...FIX
    By FlytheSpitfire in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-25-2002, 09:23 AM
  4. crash to desktop
    By patcal in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 11-08-2002, 12:14 AM
  5. (Off topic) Why is Nvidia Desktop Exporer on my desktop?
    By Waltm in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-12-2002, 02:51 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules