Thread: B17

  Today, 04:40 PM
    BillD22
    Sep 2009
    Georgia
    Default B17

    In this series a Boeing B17G, nicknamed "Joker", takes off, climbs out, and circles back over Wright Army Airfield (KLHW) in Georgia. The airplane is in a typical U.S. Army Air Force World War II olive drab paint scheme. This is an FSX model converted to FS2020.

  Today, 04:54 PM
    peer01
    Dec 2007
    Amsterdam, Holland
    Well done, beautiful!
