Thread: Icing

Not all planes have structural de-ice available (wings & tail), only windshield and engine/prop deice. In that case, you need to descend to an altitude where further icing doesn't occur - note that the ice effect may still be visible on the wings & tail even after switching structural de-ice on. It only clears after descent to a warmer altitude.
