Thread: Icing

    Icing

    Well, I was flying from KBOS to KJFK today, and I ran into an unexpected problem, ice started appearing on the windshield. Did an exterior view, saw ice all over the plane. The outside air temp was -1

    Needless to say, it started affecting the aircraft and soon I had nose dived into the Conn landscape. Not unexpected

    However, how do I configure my setup so I dont ice up again?

    Before you starting hating, I just like to fly, look at the scenery, get from point A to point B. Is there a way so I don't suffer from the effects of the ice? (Besides not flying, or anything like that, lol )
    
    

    depending on what plane you're flying you are looking for the De-icing switch and frame and windows heater switches......
    
    
    
    
    

    Not all planes have structural de-ice available (wings & tail), only windshield and engine/prop deice. In that case, you need to descend to an altitude where further icing doesn't occur - note that the ice effect may still be visible on the wings & tail even after switching structural de-ice on. It only clears after descent to a warmer altitude.
    
    
