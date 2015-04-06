I had purchased the above Matrox a while ago and thought I would get 3 monitors the same and try and set up the matrox. To keep things sperate I installed FS9 on an separate machine (Dell Opitiplex 780) that ran FS9 no problem. I introduced the matrox and I have played around with resolutions but when using Cockpit view spread across the 3 screen the circular instruments are as expected egg shaped. However whatever I do it is in full screen and I cannot revert to the screen with the menus options along the top that would enable me to select the views menu. Maybe I am having a senior moment but it is certainly frustrating me. Any comments or suggestions appreciated.