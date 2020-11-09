Thread: lost control issue - mouse in open window

Has any one else noticed that when your on a climb or windy conditions, if you move your mouse onto an open window like the nav window, or the flight log window when flying a bush trip, that the aircraft reacts like no one is at the control? Even when flying at altitude, in clear skies, when you move your mouse to scroll the text, or use the "get back on track" , the aircraft drifts. Also if you accidentally leave your mouse in an open window, the yoke does not work at all!
This may be related to an issue reported using the A/P, because that would also include moving the mouse onto an open window.
Is there a cure for this?
can anyone else confirm this ?
Bookmarks