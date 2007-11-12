Thread: Problem after update

Results 1 to 2 of 2

  Today, 12:53 PM #1
    mjmiller
    mjmiller is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    California, USA
    Posts
    55

    Problem after update

    The sim has been working for me pretty good, today when I started the program it checked for updates like it always does and found one very small update, it installed the update and continued to load the program, it took twice as long to load as it usually does so I restarted the computer and the program. Now the program takes twice as long to load and when it finally finishes it is unplayable because it stutters so bad. Does anybody have a clue?
    Thanks in advance for any help
  Today, 01:01 PM #2
    shb7
    shb7 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    154

    Default

    Check your settings. Maybe something changed.
