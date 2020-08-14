When i first purchased MSFS 20 it worked, a few glitches, but entirely usable.
I only get to use it about once a month, but each time i fire it up there's something new that's missing.
first of all my premium pack became "incompatible with this device". Next time i did all the updates, my premium pack was back, but my in game toolbar vanished.
Next time another load of up dates, and my premium pack had vanished again, still no toolbar.
This time, another load of updates, and still no premium pack, no toolbar and now the game keeps crashing.
I hope someone can help, i am so desperate i have spent the afternoon re-installing FSX.