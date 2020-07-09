Having previously succeeded in binding all my NUM keys to various cockpit camera views in the TBM, I followed the same procedure for the FlyByWire Airbus mod, but have failed to bind any (with the exception of NUM 8 for some strange reason)

Thinking it was perhaps an issue with the FlyByWire mod, I tried again with the default Airbus, but the result was the same.

With the TBM I successfully used the “save” (CTRL ALT No (where No is from the main keyboard not the numeric keypad)) and “Load” using NUM No. Unfortunately this same procedure does not work apparently on the modified Airbus?

Am I missing something? Any ideas anyone?