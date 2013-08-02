Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Annoying 'features'

  1. Today, 02:13 AM #1
    jparnold's Avatar
    jparnold
    jparnold is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Blue Mountains, Australia
    Posts
    447

    Default Annoying 'features'

    After procrastinating when to purchase given the problems some purchasers have reported since August I am now the 'proud' owner of MSFS2020.

    I haven't actually done a flight yet but have waded through all the settings, setting them to my preferences and recommendation from other people who have posted tutorial videos. The download procedure was easy leaving it to complete while I was asleep in bed so no idea how long it took only that it was less than 10 hours (my internet speed is around 52Mbps).

    So far there are TWO BIG ANNOYANCES.

    Firstly when I double click on the icon the start there is no 'busy' icon to suggest that the startup has actually commenced. I have never seen this before with any other application and at times thinking that perhaps I didn't double click correctly I have done it again only to be visually advised that it is already running!

    Secondly for some reason or other once it does start and displays the first 'screen' (can't remember if it has a name but the one which allows you to select World Map, Flight Training, etc) my mouse pointer has disappeared so selecting what I want to do is difficult. Today I found that if I left click anywhere on the screen the mouse pointer magically appears. Not sure if I have had this 'problem' with any other application.

    I would appreciate anyone commenting on this.
    Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
    Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
    Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
    Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:24 AM #2
    Cavulife
    Cavulife is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    41

    Default

    Do you have another monitor hooked up as well? If you have clicked on a 2nd monitor then you’ll need to click on the primary monitor where FS2020 is running in order to get the cursor.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:36 AM #3
    jparnold's Avatar
    jparnold
    jparnold is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Blue Mountains, Australia
    Posts
    447

    Default

    Thanks for the suggestion.
    I only have one monitor.
    Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
    Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
    Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
    Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:59 AM #4
    shb7
    shb7 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    153

    Default

    Asobo doesn't seem to care about the user very much. They think if they know the program has started, that's good enough. Another thing everyone else does, but they don't do, is autohide the mouse.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSXDB.com New Features - Enhanced Map Features
    By WSPanic in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-08-2013, 07:22 PM
  2. Non-Compatable Features
    By ACMatrix in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-22-2005, 01:11 AM
  3. Features you were expecting to see in earlier or later FS versions....
    By Chris03 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 08-23-2004, 06:45 PM
  4. What standard features should the 7E7 have?
    By Mr Scenery in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 06-12-2004, 07:44 PM
  5. annoying annoying annoying
    By horwood in forum FS2002
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 07-29-2002, 10:13 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules