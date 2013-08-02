Thread: Annoying 'features'

Annoying 'features'
After procrastinating when to purchase given the problems some purchasers have reported since August I am now the 'proud' owner of MSFS2020.
I haven't actually done a flight yet but have waded through all the settings, setting them to my preferences and recommendation from other people who have posted tutorial videos. The download procedure was easy leaving it to complete while I was asleep in bed so no idea how long it took only that it was less than 10 hours (my internet speed is around 52Mbps).
So far there are TWO BIG ANNOYANCES.
Firstly when I double click on the icon the start there is no 'busy' icon to suggest that the startup has actually commenced. I have never seen this before with any other application and at times thinking that perhaps I didn't double click correctly I have done it again only to be visually advised that it is already running!
Secondly for some reason or other once it does start and displays the first 'screen' (can't remember if it has a name but the one which allows you to select World Map, Flight Training, etc) my mouse pointer has disappeared so selecting what I want to do is difficult. Today I found that if I left click anywhere on the screen the mouse pointer magically appears. Not sure if I have had this 'problem' with any other application.
I would appreciate anyone commenting on this.
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
