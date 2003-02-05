Simulator controls discussion
I'm new to FS software so I have no FSX or whatever experience. So now that after a month's experience I've gotten some grasp of how I want my flight controls to be laid out I'm putting things together.
First off, I use an xbox controller for all my camera stuff and have deleted all those commands from the keyboard.
Next thing to mention, is that I bought a remote usb keypad where I'm placing all the autopilot stuff (although I haven't yet found where the Garmin 1000 VS and FLC buttons are so that I can program them into the keypad).
I learned to fly in a Citabrea so I prefer a stick, so I'm using a Thrustmaster T16000M stick and it works great for me, I have the left six base buttons set to control flaps, spoilers and speed brakes (as soon as the sim supports speed brakes) and as yet the right six buttons are unassigned. Pitch trim is on the two buttons left and right at the top, cockpit and external view are on the top front and rear buttons.
I have moved the drone select key to the tilde key (left of #1) and cleared most of the keyboard keys so they are available for new functions as I come to need them. (IMO the Asbo settings are counter intuitive and mostly useless)
But as I do all this, it occurs to me that I'm reinventing the wheel. Do any of the veterans of past generations of flight simulators have any advice for those of us who are new to the game?
