Thread: Newb learning the ropes, and a lot of freezing.

    Flythrough
    Dec 2020
    Newb learning the ropes, and a lot of freezing.

    Hello everyone, new to flight sims but have had my eye on this game for years. I finally pulled the trigger and bought a high end system along with the deluxe or premium or whatever the version is of the game. The game is amazing and in the beginning I didn't experience many issues. But lately the game freezes if I mess with graphics settings, or too much is "going on" while flying (say weather, descending, and messing with the VFR map or controls. I have done a lot of the software modifications you can find on searches to include changing performance priorities, etc, but have now gone back to how the system came stock and will start over. FPS seems like a big topic; I run anywhere from 45-65 depending on terrain, day or night.

    Its hard for me to be real mad at the experience because the game is beautiful, but I'm almost unable to complete a flight over an hour and if I start messing with graphics, it just freezes; usually in the form of the screen freezing and a buzzing noise coming through the headset.

    Anyway, part introduction, part bitching I guess, but this is a great community and i get lost in this game; overall its amazing. So, hello and let me know if there is anything this new guy is missing.

    System specs:

    i9-10900kf 3.7 Turbo 5.2
    Asetek 550LC Liquid cooling CPU
    2 TB SSD 2400/1950
    32GB T Force Delta ram
    TUF RTX3080
    sfojimbo
    Oct 2020
    This guy explains it better than most.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKVhyOZaUcU

    But don't sweat the FPS, planes and scenery move slowly in a flight simulator, so FPS isn't such a big issue.
    i7-10700 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti 11GB
