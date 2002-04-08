I am wondering, what happened to the pre designed flight over Japan that once existed in my sim. Not I only see the USA east coast flight. I don't mind that flight, but I never did the Japan flight. Is there a way to bring that back or is that somewhere in my simulator and I just can't find it. There was also a Holloween flight, what happened to that flight. Are they stored somewhere in the software and if so how do I access those flights.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Hobbitrocks