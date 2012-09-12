Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Fatal Issue

  Today, 04:39 PM #1
    pmcgough
    Apr 2010
    3

    Fatal Issue

    I've been extremely lucky using FS2020 and have experienced very little issues, until yesterday. When I launched the sim, I received the following fatal error:

    "Please make sure your hardware is supported by this application. Please refer to the ReadMe file (ComUDPWin_Z)"

    The computer then shut down. Upon restarting, Windows would not boot. Nothing, nada. Windows recovery options not working either.

    As luck would have it, I bought a secondary SSD drive last week and installed a mirror image from the original drive. I booted from the new one and it worked! However, upon launching the sim, I received the same fatal error message and computer shut down. And of course, it won't boot.

    Just before all of this happened I ran several antivirus/antimalware programs and all came back clear so a bug shouldn't be the issue.

    I'm very perplexed. I know it's a long shot, but any ideas what could cause such catastrophic results?

    Intel i8700
    32 Gigs DDR4 3600 RAM
    500 Gigs SSD
    2 TBs SSD
    NVIDIA 2080Ti
  Today, 05:11 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Sep 2005
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    2,410

    Default

    If all your drivers are up to date, has a BIOS setting changed somehow? For example, on-board graphics enabled instead of the 2080Ti?
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
