Thread: Fatal Issue

I've been extremely lucky using FS2020 and have experienced very little issues, until yesterday. When I launched the sim, I received the following fatal error:
"Please make sure your hardware is supported by this application. Please refer to the ReadMe file (ComUDPWin_Z)"
The computer then shut down. Upon restarting, Windows would not boot. Nothing, nada. Windows recovery options not working either.
As luck would have it, I bought a secondary SSD drive last week and installed a mirror image from the original drive. I booted from the new one and it worked! However, upon launching the sim, I received the same fatal error message and computer shut down. And of course, it won't boot.
Just before all of this happened I ran several antivirus/antimalware programs and all came back clear so a bug shouldn't be the issue.
I'm very perplexed. I know it's a long shot, but any ideas what could cause such catastrophic results?
Intel i8700
32 Gigs DDR4 3600 RAM
500 Gigs SSD
2 TBs SSD
NVIDIA 2080Ti
