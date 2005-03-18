Thread: Clouds!!

Hi Guys,
Ive been flying the sim since it came out, Im running it on a laptop medium range for the sim, after several of the first updates I manage to make it work just fine but now I have an issue with the clouds. after the update that came before the USA one the clouds look like a strobe light, flashing in and out very fast, I tried everything in the settings and nothing, I dont know if somebody else has the issue, If so please enlighten me to fix it, since then Ive been flying in clear weather which takes away half of the fun.
Cheers
Oscar
