Please if you are using fs2002, how do you make ai objects, ships and aircraft appear in fs2002? I followed the tutorial on how to create ai traffic in the tutorial page by by hansfog Published on 05-08-2002 09:00 AM, but it doesn't show on my fs2002. I am using windows xp with 1 gb of memory. dell inspiron 700m laptop and 80 gb of hard drive space. Is there another article somewhere where I can follow a tutorial for beginners on how to do AI traffic step by step so I can fully understand how to make ai traffic show up in FS2002 and one who is proficient in english grammar so I can understand fully. I've used programs like traffic_ships were you can see 50 ship containers from diifferent lat and long coordinates but they are static ships not AI. Is it possible for AI ships to run in fs2002? I have fs2004 and I see AI planes in my fs2004 but not fs2002. Please, I like to see AI traffic, scenery objects and ships in fs2002 if possible. Thank you for your advise.