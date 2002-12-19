Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Update 1.11.7.0 available now

    Default Update 1.11.7.0 available now

    Update 1.11.7.0 is available now on MS Store and Steam:

    PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

    Fixed crashes affecting 3rd party aircraft cockpit interactions

    Reminder: Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.
    Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 12:45 PM.
