Thread: Update 1.11.7.0 available now

Update 1.11.7.0 available now
Update 1.11.7.0 is available now on MS Store and Steam:
PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY
Fixed crashes affecting 3rd party aircraft cockpit interactions
Reminder: Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.
