Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Chuck Yeager Passes Away

  1. Today, 12:52 AM #1
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,340

    Default Chuck Yeager Passes Away

    Chuck Yeager passed away today. RIP to one of the best pilots to have ever flown.

    https://www.avweb.com/aviation-news/...er-dead-at-97/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:57 AM #2
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,504

    Default

    You got that right Gary! RIP Chuck!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Chuck Yeager: A once in a lifetime chance
    By ArrowMaster in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-28-2007, 12:29 AM
  2. Canada's Chuck Yeager
    By Rockcliffe in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-11-2004, 09:49 PM
  3. Pushing the Envelope... (Chuck Yeager Style)
    By yannickvw in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 12-06-2003, 08:11 PM
  4. Chuck Yeager and the Sound Barrier
    By colinevans in forum FS98
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-19-2002, 05:01 PM
  5. Forget John Travolta, Who's jealous of Chuck Yeager???
    By rabbitcancer in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 07-05-2002, 12:39 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules