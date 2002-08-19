Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Kodiak Approach

    BillD22
    Sep 2009
    Georgia
    Default Kodiak Approach

    Here are some shots of a Reeve Aleutian Airways Lockheed L188 "Electra II" on an approach into Runway 26 at Benny Benson State Airport (PADQ) on Kodiak Island, Alaska in the Aleutian Island chain.

    This is an interesting approach because of the 2563 foot mountain sitting immediately at the end of the runway. It makes a late go around decision very risky once you're committed to landing Fortunately its a crystal clear VFR day for our approach. Should be a piece of cake.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R26.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 175.7 KB  ID: 224147

    Some views of our aircraft and scenery on the approach. Reeve was the last world airline to fly the Electra in scheduled passenger service.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R12.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 172.4 KB  ID: 224146

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R13.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 143.8 KB  ID: 224148

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R1.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 177.9 KB  ID: 224149


    Ok - committing to landing. Don't screw this up!!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R2.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 169.8 KB  ID: 224150

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R14.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 177.6 KB  ID: 224151

    Down safe and rolling out.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R15.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 237.3 KB  ID: 224152

    Shutting down on the ramp. We may possibly need a little bigger tow

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R16.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 234.3 KB  ID: 224153
