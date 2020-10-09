Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Level-D 767: Not recognizing SIDS & STARS after reinstall on new system

    Qballbandit
    Default Level-D 767: Not recognizing SIDS & STARS after reinstall on new system

    Hello, and hoping Level-D 767 flyers may be able to offer some suggestions -
    On my new WIN10 gaming machine, I have everything working after some minor challenges, including my LD767 suite, sans one issue.
    The one thing I can't seem to figure out is why the FMC is not recognizing SIDS/STARS. I am confident that everything was carried over from my WIN7 system to the WIN10 system, and can't see why the FMC doesn't see these files.
    I can load all of my saved flight plans, all waypoints, etc. seem to exist, but when selecting my destination runway, for example, it plugs the runway at the end of the flight plan with no choices for STARS, and nothing entered in for the missed approach procedures, which I used to see.
    Looking for confirmation as to where this information is stored from a file standpoint, so I can recheck the WIN7 system to see if I can lift it and get it on the WIN10 system.

    Thanks very much for any suggestions!

    Neil
    Luke
    Default

    The files should be in the FSX\Level-D Simulators\navdata folder.

    Cheers!

    Luke
    Qballbandit
    Default

    Hello Luke, and thanks very much for your reply.
    That's the thing - I have compared those folders on both systems, and they contain the same files, with the same dates/sizes, etc., so I don't understand why the FMC isn't recognizing that they do indeed exist.
    Hmmmm......

    Neil

    edit: this is FS9, but the folder path is the same.
