Thread: update 1.11.6.0 crashes to desktop

  Today, 12:36 PM #1
    PilotCees
    Default update 1.11.6.0 crashes to desktop

    Crash to desktop after update 1.11.6.0
    Before this update no problems at all.
    Nothing is changed and after this update the system crashed every flight, after ca. 30 min.
    Help !!!
    Cees Schneiders
  Today, 01:31 PM #2
    jlbelard
    SAme here... Had very rarely a CTD, but now it seems the program is very unstable. With the Cessna CJ4, i put the AP on and the plane climbs like crazy because the elevator trim goes to the bottom. When I try to change plane through the developer, I get a CTD
    Go figure!
    J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
    Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
    512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
  Today, 01:32 PM #3
    sfojimbo
    What kind of hardware?

    I had lot's of crashes in the beginning, when I changed video cards, the crashes changed (long story), when I changed ram and CPU nothing changed, but when I changed MB, ram, CPU and went to an M2 SSD, FS became rock solid.

    I also did a re-install, but I believe my earlier problems were solved by the faster CPU, faster ram, SSD and the fact that the more modern BIOS uses an interface that was designed specifically for SSDs.

    Further, I suspect that the problems I had weren't really hardware but were caused by the way the software handled logjams in the data flow.

    It will be interesting to see what solves your problem.

    (I started with a 2600K CPU and a Radeon 590 and now I have a 10700K and a GTX1080ti)
