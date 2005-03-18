Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Airport interior views/Drone/Which ones?

    Are there airports in which we can use a drone to walk/fly around inside?

    If so, which ones?

    Thanks!
    The payware EGCC Manchester by Maccosim (still under construction but updated 3 times last week!) has a fully modelled departure lounge:

    You can get it at a bargain price from: https://maccosim.com/
