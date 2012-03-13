Pilot statistics: What file are they in?
Hi everyone,
I had to reload FS2020 after the program froze up.
After I reloaded the program, I still had my pilot achievements (thank goodness for that). I did lose my pilot statistics, however.
Does anyone know, please, in what file the pilot statistics are stored? If I knew which file that was, then perhaps I could replace it with the old one.
Thank you.
Stanley
Intel Core i7-9700K CPU @ 3.60 GHz | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 | Dell U2717D monitor | Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick X
Total available graphics memory: 24534 MB; Dedicated video memory: 8192 MB; System video memory: 0 MB; Shared system memory: 16342 MB
