This video answers a question I've been wondering about myself. If I have 4 memory slots and two are populated with 8 GB memory stick for a total of 16. Can I drop in two more sticks from different kits/sets to make up 32 GB or do I have to get rid of my installed sticks and start over? Turns out it's complicated. Who would have thought computers would be complicated?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxxrnsUXcko