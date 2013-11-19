Can you mix and match RAM from different kits?
This video answers a question I've been wondering about myself. If I have 4 memory slots and two are populated with 8 GB memory stick for a total of 16. Can I drop in two more sticks from different kits/sets to make up 32 GB or do I have to get rid of my installed sticks and start over? Turns out it's complicated. Who would have thought computers would be complicated?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxxrnsUXcko
