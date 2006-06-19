16 vs 32 GB Ram.
Last night I made a comment that some testing indicates that generally you don't use more than 16 GB Ram so there is no added value to spending money on more Ram. These are questions that people will always disagree with but here is an interesting video that presents a head to head match ups under various conditions with no commentary. You watch, you decide. I watched it though several times looking at more subtle indicators than just fps.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wv3KpIELDsM
Liquid cooled, Intel i7-10700K, NVIDIA 3070, G.Skill Ram 16GB, 1TB M.2 NVME. Z490 MB Loads of Christmas lights.
