Thread: Flight Sim 2020 "Digital" Reference

  Today, 02:00 AM
    TomG628
    TomG628
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    44

    Default Flight Sim 2020 "Digital" Reference

    Hi,
    I see "Digital" in the title area for FlightSim 2020 selections for purchase. Does this mean download rather than disks?
    Thanks.
  Today, 02:24 AM
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    952

    Default

    No matter how you get it (the disks are not available in North America), it is really a digital download. The entire data to run the program would require about 400 4TB SSDs to store. It is a big download but most remains in The Cloud. Some really fast internet connections can deliver it in about 2 hours, it took me 4 hours at 78MB/s. If you have a 25 MB/s connection it will be a while. This all presumes you are loading onto a fast SSD.
