Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Simconnect for FSX Steam

  1. Today, 05:08 PM #1
    Pengie1114
    Pengie1114 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Posts
    1

    Default Simconnect for FSX Steam

    Hello!

    I'm somewhat new to flight simming, but I'm learning more every day!

    I found a program that requires sim connect.

    Long story short, I did find the sc programs in my FSX, and tried to install them, but nothing seems to happen.

    My first question is, what IS simconnect? What does it do in regards to FSX? And how will I know that I installed it correctly?

    I'm running FSX Steam on a Windows 10 machine. Can anyone give me more info or advice?

    Many thanks!

    Mark
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:45 PM #2
    TextRich's Avatar
    TextRich
    TextRich is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Massachusetts
    Posts
    41

    Default

    Long story short, SimConnect is a built-in module that enables third party content to work with the base simulator. I believe FSX:SE has an installer but SimConnect is automatically installed when you first install and run FSX:SE. If you are not using any third party content, you won't have any way of knowing that SimConnect is working. Have you tried using your program yet? If it doesn't work, would you like to specify which program it is here? Enjoy the journey. I love this simulator!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Steam Wants Me to Re-Install FSX: Steam Edition... Even Though It's Already Installed
    By Johnny Boy the Pilot in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-24-2019, 09:07 AM
  2. FSX Steam SimConnect Problem Loading
    By John Snyder Jr in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 07-02-2018, 03:32 PM
  3. FSX SE Steam Edition Running SimConnect on Windows 8.1 Pro
    By Skyseek in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-20-2015, 12:10 PM
  4. FSX won't open... SimConnect problem?
    By rocklinjeff in forum FSX
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 04-24-2010, 01:34 PM
  5. FSX and SimConnect
    By Robert Pardigon in forum Panel & Gauge Design
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-28-2006, 02:49 AM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules