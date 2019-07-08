Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: (KORD) Chicago O'Hare Intl. to (HECA) Cairo, Intl.

    (KORD) Chicago O'Hare Intl. to (HECA) Cairo, Intl.

    Another of those start a flights and go to bed. However I slept a bit long last weekend, woke up that the flight was circling the airport for quite a while!

    PART 1

    Please see PART 2
    Default

    part 2

    Default

    Looks good David! I always enjoy setting up a long haul, letting it run over night then paying attention when time to descend.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by djfierce View Post
    Looks good David! I always enjoy setting up a long haul, letting it run over night then paying attention when time to descend.
    Thanks! As you can tell I wasnâ€™t paying attention to anything
    Default

    Just burning off fuel for a safer landing! Nice shots of the heavy iron!
