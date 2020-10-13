Where are the Bush Trips?
I've enjoyed flying the bush trips and have downloaded some 3rd party trips. I noticed in my Profile, it lists completed bush trips.
It reports I've completed 4 of 52 trips - which is correct. But, in the Bush trips menus, it only lists the MSFS(4) and the ones I've downloaded(4) - Where are the other 48 trips???
