SouthWestFlightSimGroup
Anyone fancy flying online for the first time with other wannabe pilots No ATC? Fly anything you fancy light GA, tube liners, copters. Use any sim, FSX Prepar3D 3-4-5 Microsoft 2020 or X-Plane11. Join me about 12.00 o'clock noon . Use Discord to talk https://discord.gg/eDEHGS3e, and to link all the sims we use JoinFS a free app available here https://pmem.uk/joinfs/install.html We will fly in and around Princess Juliana International Airport TNCM, see you at 12 O'clock.
We also fly as a group at SouthWestFlight / Myair on a Tuesday and Thursday evening starting at 8.pm flying with two ATC on flights lasting about two hours anywhere in the world with flights of aproximately 600 miles. Info about joining this group can be found here. http://swfsg.blogspot.com/p/on-line-flying-new.html
Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit SP1. 16.00 GB Dual-Channel DDR3. Graphics 2x NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 .... 4 X DELL 1920 x 1080 res screens. 1 TByte SSD + 2TByte internal SATA drive +8 TByte External Western Digital Hard Drives (SATA) Backups
