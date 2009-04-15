Greetings all,

I have searched the internet hi and low and cannot find the repaint that Nemeth Designs put out for the MD500 Helicopter many, many years ago.

All I have found thus far is that it had the file name "FSX-ND-MD500-Magnum.zip". I have contacted Nemeth Designs about obtaining this repaint but have yet to hear back at this time.

I am hoping that someone here within the community would be willing to share this repaint, if they still have it laying about an collecting dust from over the years... I would love to see it in my sim!!

Thanks for your time!!
KM7276