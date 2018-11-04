Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Lockheed L188 Electra

    Default Lockheed L188 Electra

    Here are some shots of the Lockheed L188 Electra. This is the Team FS KBT model converted over to FS2020 from FSX.

    An Eastern Airlines Electra on approach to Orlando International Airport (KMCO). This airplane has the famous "Hockey Stick" livery and the U.S. Bi-Centennial logo indicating a 1976 timeframe - shortly before Eastern retired all of its Electras.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: eal1.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 227.7 KB  ID: 224107

    Click image for larger version.  Name: eal2.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 316.0 KB  ID: 224108

    Click image for larger version.  Name: eal3.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 244.0 KB  ID: 224110

    Click image for larger version.  Name: eal4.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 240.3 KB  ID: 224111

    An L188 prototype/test/demo aircraft in the Lockheed house livery.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: LM0.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 137.5 KB  ID: 224112

    Click image for larger version.  Name: LM01.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 260.9 KB  ID: 224113

    Click image for larger version.  Name: lm1.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 295.3 KB  ID: 224114

    Click image for larger version.  Name: LM2.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 312.6 KB  ID: 224115

    A Varig Brazilian Airlines Electra on the ramp in Rio de Janeiro. Varig picked up many of Eastern's L188's when they were retired and used them on the Rio to Sao Paulo shuttle in much the same way Eastern had used them on the hourly DC to New York shuttle.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Varig.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 297.9 KB  ID: 224116

    A shot of the sleek turboprop engine nacelles on the L188. If you ever heard the distinctive whine of the Electra's Allison D501 engines (or the T-56 military version on the P-3 and C-130) it was a sound you would never forget and instantly recognize!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: D501.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 347.1 KB  ID: 224117
    Great work with the Eastern and Varig Electra pics. Bill. The Electras got a lot of bad publicity, but for my money, and for all the miles they flew, were a fine aircraft. It was a difficult transition from propliners to jets and the Electra did it's bit to fill the gap.
    Larry
