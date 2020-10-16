Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Error Message -- "Access to the Content Servers Is Currently Unavailable"

    Mac6737
    Error Message -- "Access to the Content Servers Is Currently Unavailable"

    I realize there are old threads on this subject, but I have a question about the putative "fix." Leaving aside that it is about 20 horrendously complex steps, and involves signing out of apps that may or may not be installed, then re-downloading and reinstalling them all, at the end you're supposed to sign in to the Microsoft Store "with the account used to purchase MS Flight Simulator 2020." I don't believe I can do that. I received the sim as a birthday gift and I have of course redeemed the gift code.

    I have had the sim installed since August. I have never seen this message before and I don't believe I have exceeded my data cap (if I have one) because my Verizon FiOS has no limit; and, in any case, I've never reached it in any prior month.

    What's up with this?

    Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

    Mac6737
    Could your firewall be blocking it? Might be worth disabling it temporarily & trying again. Better still, add MSFS as an exception? Just a thought

    Looks like all Xbox related services are running as of this post, however, you can check the status at the link below to see if there are issues with any of them.

    https://support.xbox.com/en-US/xbox-live-status

    Otherwise, yes, some people have resolved this by signing out of the Microsoft Store and Xbox apps on their PCs, then logged back in. Regarding the account that purchased the sim, this would be the account the code was redeemed with in your case.
