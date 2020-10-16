Thread: Error Message -- "Access to the Content Servers Is Currently Unavailable"

I realize there are old threads on this subject, but I have a question about the putative "fix." Leaving aside that it is about 20 horrendously complex steps, and involves signing out of apps that may or may not be installed, then re-downloading and reinstalling them all, at the end you're supposed to sign in to the Microsoft Store "with the account used to purchase MS Flight Simulator 2020." I don't believe I can do that. I received the sim as a birthday gift and I have of course redeemed the gift code.
I have had the sim installed since August. I have never seen this message before and I don't believe I have exceeded my data cap (if I have one) because my Verizon FiOS has no limit; and, in any case, I've never reached it in any prior month.
What's up with this?
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Mac6737
Bookmarks