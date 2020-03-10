Columbia River "Humpy" Weekend Achievement Flights
What: Columbia River "Humpy" Weekend Achievement Flights
When: Saturdays, Starting Dec 12th, 8am PST, 11am EST, 1600 UTC
Where: TeamSpeak, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com
Additional Info: www.digitalthemepark.com
*** Earn your next FlightSim.com/DigitalThemePark achievement badge ***
Join us for a few fun group flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator, P3D, FSX, or X-Plane following the Columbia River.
The Columbia River is the largest river in the Pacific Northwest region of North America. The river rises in the Rocky Mountains of British Columbia, Canada. It flows northwest and then south into the US state of Washington, then turns west to form most of the border between Washington and the state of Oregon before emptying into the Pacific Ocean. The river is 1,243 miles (2,000 km) long, and its largest tributary is the Snake River.
Note: We suggest getting connected before the event in order to make sure your headset fully works, and familiar with TeamSpeak. Download TeamSpeak at www.teamspeak.com
-Todd, aka Zoolander64
Staff Member at DigitalThemePark
Connect TeamSpeak to ts3.digitalthemepark.com
