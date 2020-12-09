As the title suggests, why aren't there any neo models?

Without sounding arrogant and with all due respect, it's kind of baffling how I can't find a range of any A320neo/A319neo freeware aircraft. Perhaps somebody could guide me to some?

Baffling because with the other popular new aircraft models (A350/A220/B787/B747-8), I saw "test" models coming out quite soon that were developed by amazing people after the real aircraft took to the skies! And it's been so long since the neo fleet have been in service and I can't find any decent model.