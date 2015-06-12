Winnipeg is the capital and largest city of the province of Manitoba, Canada. It is centered on the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine rivers, near the longitudinal center of North America. The city is named after the nearby Lake Winnipeg; the name comes from the Western Cree words for muddy water. The region was a trading center for Indigenous peoples long before the arrival of Europeans. Winnipeg is the seventh-most populated municipality in Canada, with a resident population of about 778,500. Being far inland, the local climate is extremely seasonal even by Canadian standards with average January lows of around -21Â°C (-6Â°F) and average July highs of 26Â°C (79Â°F).
Regina is the capital city of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The city is the second largest in the province. Regina was previously the seat of government of the North-West Territories, of which the current provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta originally formed part, and of the District of Assiniboia. The site was previously called Wascana ("Buffalo Bones" in Cree), but was renamed to Regina (Latin for "Queen") in 1882 in honor of Queen Victoria. This decision was made by Queen Victoria's daughter Princess Louise, who was the wife of the Governor General of Canada, the Marquess of Lorne. Unlike other planned cities in the Canadian West, on its treeless flat plain Regina has few topographical features other than the small spring run-off, Wascana Creek.
Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us on Saturday, December 19th at 10h00est (15h00z) and 21h00est (Sunday 02h00z) for our December 2020 fly-in where we will fly from Winnipeg (CYWG) to Regina (CYQR).
This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.
One lucky Canadian Xpress pilot will win:
â€¢ Any Real Flight Shop Product (Maximum $50.00 USD) from:
More information regarding this event including operational details, charts, optional add-on scenery and Canadian Xpress Model Sets can be viewed by visiting www.CanadianXpress.ca or by directly downloading our Fly-In document here.
See you all on Saturday the 19th!
