Thread: EasyJet a320neo: London Gatwick - Prague

My first screenshot post on the FlightSim forums was an EasyJet flight from London Gatwick to Keflavik, so consider this a little bit of nostalgia for me. I mentioned then that it was my first flight in Europe, and here we are several months later and I'm just now doing my third flight in Europe. One of the great things about MSFS is it does a fantastic job recreating the world, so flying to new destinations in different parts of the world is all that more enjoyable.
Today we are operating EasyJet flight 8997 from London Gatwick to Prague in the Czech Republic. With the FlybyWire Mod, and the recent fixes to the autopilot system, the a320neo is really a lot of fun to fly.
Getting loaded up at the gate as we prepare for our 8am departure from Gatwick
Pushing back right on time. Unfortunately the same can't be said about our arrival
Taxiing out to the runway and catching a nice view of the early morning sun over the terminal
Climbing out of Gatwick on what turned out to be a very nice morning
Still climbing as we're about to cross over the North Sea
Cruising at FL330 somewhere over Germany
The flight crew taking advantage of EasyJet's new casual Friday policy
Descending into the Czech Republic
Circling to get lined up with the ILS and enjoying the view
Fully configured for landing as we approach runway 6
Ten minutes late to the gate but it's EasyJet so what do you expect? Welcome to Prague!
