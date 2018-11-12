Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: EasyJet a320neo: London Gatwick - Prague

    engine70
    Default EasyJet a320neo: London Gatwick - Prague

    My first screenshot post on the FlightSim forums was an EasyJet flight from London Gatwick to Keflavik, so consider this a little bit of nostalgia for me. I mentioned then that it was my first flight in Europe, and here we are several months later and I'm just now doing my third flight in Europe. One of the great things about MSFS is it does a fantastic job recreating the world, so flying to new destinations in different parts of the world is all that more enjoyable.

    Today we are operating EasyJet flight 8997 from London Gatwick to Prague in the Czech Republic. With the FlybyWire Mod, and the recent fixes to the autopilot system, the a320neo is really a lot of fun to fly.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Easy_1.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 456.6 KB  ID: 224096

    Getting loaded up at the gate as we prepare for our 8am departure from Gatwick


    Click image for larger version.  Name: Easy_2.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 422.2 KB  ID: 224097

    Pushing back right on time. Unfortunately the same can't be said about our arrival


    Click image for larger version.  Name: Easy_3.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 373.1 KB  ID: 224098

    Taxiing out to the runway and catching a nice view of the early morning sun over the terminal


    Click image for larger version.  Name: Easy_4.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 421.7 KB  ID: 224099

    Climbing out of Gatwick on what turned out to be a very nice morning


    Click image for larger version.  Name: Easy_5.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 256.2 KB  ID: 224100

    Still climbing as we're about to cross over the North Sea


    Click image for larger version.  Name: Easy_6.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 364.5 KB  ID: 224101

    Cruising at FL330 somewhere over Germany


    Click image for larger version.  Name: Easy_7.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 281.3 KB  ID: 224102

    The flight crew taking advantage of EasyJet's new casual Friday policy


    Click image for larger version.  Name: Easy_8.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 426.6 KB  ID: 224103

    Descending into the Czech Republic


    Click image for larger version.  Name: Easy_9.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 453.0 KB  ID: 224104

    Circling to get lined up with the ILS and enjoying the view


    Click image for larger version.  Name: Easy_10.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 396.6 KB  ID: 224105

    Fully configured for landing as we approach runway 6


    Click image for larger version.  Name: Easy_11.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 377.7 KB  ID: 224106

    Ten minutes late to the gate but it's EasyJet so what do you expect? Welcome to Prague!
    peer01
    Excellent, great flight and pics !!
