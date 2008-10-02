UGGGHHH!!! All these GREEN roadways!
Never noticed this until I took a aerial road trip from Page, AZ to Las Vegas, NV in the Cessna 172.
Interstate, secondary roads, etc all have a UGLY GREEN tint. Seems to be a global issue and there are several posts at MSFS forums. Also noticed there are a lot of vehicles burned into the roadways from the satellite data.
Hope they can fix these two issues because it messes up the immersion of a otherwise great flight.
