Never noticed this until I took a aerial road trip from Page, AZ to Las Vegas, NV in the Cessna 172.

Interstate, secondary roads, etc all have a UGLY GREEN tint. Seems to be a global issue and there are several posts at MSFS forums. Also noticed there are a lot of vehicles burned into the roadways from the satellite data.

Hope they can fix these two issues because it messes up the immersion of a otherwise great flight.