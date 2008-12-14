Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Flight Sim 2020 Manual

    TomG628
    Default Flight Sim 2020 Manual

    Hi, I just purchased The SoFly training manual to get familiar with the new sim. The problem is I think it is in the zipped format. I remember using Winzip or is there another freeware unzipping program? I haven't worked with a zip file in quite awhile. Here is what the file looks like: SOF-100-flightsim-guide-msfs.zip. Thanks. Tom
    loki
    Default Flight Sim 2020 Manual

    Windows 10 can unzip those files natively. No need for any other program. Simply double click to open the file.
