My System has not changed a whole lot, still running the following

Ryzen 7 - 3700 CPU
ASUS RTX 2060 Super Graphics Card.

The latest USA update has included new areas to look over, for example the Airplane Graveyard in Tucson AZ, I cannot see any of this, nor can I see the other points of interest. Even my MAP selection on the front screen does not show the new points of interest. I looked over some history screenshots and I came across one I took of the Las Vegas strip from a month ago. The latest look does not even compare, lots of missing textures and buildings.

I must confess, I did upgrade a new Monitor around the same time as the World USA Update, its as 32 Inch BenQ 4K monitor, which I have set to run in 2K settings within MSFS2020.

I Keep adjusting Graphics settings trying to get into that HAPPY PLACE, but still not luck. I have the newest drivers from Nvidia and even did a optimize settings with them, not a whole lot of change from what I had set in MSFS.

Any pointers out there on what I should try, or do you need more info on my settings to make a qualified judgement.

