Thread: How to move around cockpit and can cockpit views be assigned to a key

How to move around cockpit and can cockpit views be assigned to a key

    How to move around cockpit and can cockpit views be assigned to a key

    I am a newbie to MSFS2020 and have had a quick look at tutorials and documentation but have not come across this information hence the creation of the thread.

    Firstly I have found that using the 'arrow keys' I can 'pan' the camera view around the cockpit but that is from the pilot's eye position resulting in side views of say the overhead panel. Is there a method to move the camera position so that viewing say the overhead panel is as if looking at it from a 90 degree view (instead of say a 150 degree view)?

    Also can a particular view be assigned to a key on the keyboard so that the view can be quickly displayed without panning the camera? Is so what is the procedure?

    If this is 'covered' by an existing document please advise the location.

    Thanks

    John
    Default

    I just got that under control.
    Here is the video that taught me how.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-jJ84klwLg
    Default

    Whoops I think I have found it.
    SLEW MODE - why didn't I remember that.
    and
    CUSTOM CAMERA 0 - 9
    Save (CTRL + ALT + keypad number)
    Load (CTRL + keypad number)

    BUT are these views saved by aircraft (so that they can be different for each aircraft)?
    Default

    They are saved for each airplane.
    Which is a godsend.
