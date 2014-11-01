Thread: How to move around cockpit and can cockpit views be assigned to a key

How to move around cockpit and can cockpit views be assigned to a key
I am a newbie to MSFS2020 and have had a quick look at tutorials and documentation but have not come across this information hence the creation of the thread.
Firstly I have found that using the 'arrow keys' I can 'pan' the camera view around the cockpit but that is from the pilot's eye position resulting in side views of say the overhead panel. Is there a method to move the camera position so that viewing say the overhead panel is as if looking at it from a 90 degree view (instead of say a 150 degree view)?
Also can a particular view be assigned to a key on the keyboard so that the view can be quickly displayed without panning the camera? Is so what is the procedure?
If this is 'covered' by an existing document please advise the location.
Thanks
John
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
Bookmarks